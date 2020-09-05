Domestic Violence: Sophy-Yah, A UK-Based Gospel Artiste, Is Set To Release A New Single

Sophy-Yah, a UK based Gospel artist , a multi-award winner who sings Gospel Hip Hop, RnB will release a new single on Friday 21st, September 2020.

In an interview with our reporter, the Gospel Hip Hop and RnB artist announced the set date of Friday 21st, September 2020 for the release of the new single titled “Stop the Hurt”.

Her new single talks extensively about Domestic Violence and its effect. She said that no one should go through any sorts of abuse, be it physical, psychological or emotional as it can be really damaging. The song is being released in support of Women’s Aid UK, a UK based charity that looks after abused women.

She is hoping and trusting that the song will “impact many that will listen to it and remedy this ill in the society”. She added that all proceeds from the sale of the single will be donated to them for the job they do.The track when released will be on her website www.sophyyahmusic.com and she is urging everyone to please support this cause by buying the track which will cost just 0.99p.