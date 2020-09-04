Dave Baker Home Fix-It Radio Show to Feature President of Mark Spain Real Estate This Saturday, Sept. 5

John Makarewicz, president of Atlanta-based Mark Spain Real Estate, will be a featured guest from 9:00 to 10 a.m. on this Saturday’s Home Fix-It Show on WSB Radio. The show is hosted by Dave Baker, WSB’s resident household repair and home improvement expert. It’s produced by Cox Media Group in Atlanta and airs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Makarewicz, who has been a guest expert on the show before, will discuss the importance of choosing the right real estate agent when buying or selling a home, how Mark Spain Real Estate -has earned more than 4,000 positive online reviews, the firm’s Guaranteed Offer program that allows sellers to bypass the market and avoid costly repairs and the hassle of showings, as well as other topics during the Home Fix-It Show. Makarewicz will also answer call-in questions about real estate topics listeners are interested in discussing.

“Appearing on Dave Baker’s Home Fix-It Show is always a fun time and we discuss a variety of real estate topics,” said Mark Spain Real Estate President John Makarewicz. “Buying or selling a home can be stressful and I’m happy to help provide answers and direction to those who might feel a little overwhelmed by the process.”

Mark Spain Real Estate specializes in residential real estate throughout metro Atlanta, Athens as well as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville Since crossing the $1 billion benchmark for annual sales for the first time in 2019, Mark Spain Real Estate has continued to expand. It has experienced record hiring growth and vastly increased the size of its Stockbridge, Charlotte and Raleigh offices, as well as opening a fifth metro Atlanta location—in Alpharetta—last month. The firm has also earned the No. 1 real estate team in America honor for sales volume for a third consecutive year from Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal, averaging more than 12 homes sold per business day. Additionally, Mark Spain Real Estate was just named, for a fifth straight year, to the Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing, private businesses in the United States.

To tune into the Home Fix-It Show this Saturday, listen to WSB 95.5 or access it online at https://www.wsbradio.com/homefixit/.

About Mark Spain Real Estate:

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other real estate company in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in America honor for by Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal for closed transactions the last three consecutive years. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for five years straight. Mark Spain Real Estate’s mobile site design took top honors in 2019, being named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends. MarkSpain.com also earned the No. 8 spot in the Top 10 Overall Websites. The company was honored in 2017, 2018 and 2020 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Places to Work. It has earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award the last four years, for being one of metro Atlanta’s 100 top, fastest-growing, privately held companies. Mark Spain Real Estate recently made its third appearance on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list in 2020 and debuted on similar lists for Charlotte and Raleigh.

As the leader of such a productive team with cutting edge ideas like its innovative website, Guaranteed Offer program and extensive marketing, Mark Spain was named to the inaugural list of 2019 REAL Trends Game Changers. This list of 50 people who have the potential to change the game of real estate in the coming year, included such honorees as: Gary Keller, co-founder and CEO of Keller Williams International, as well as the CEOs of RE/MAX International, Zillow, Coldwell Banker and HomeServices of America.