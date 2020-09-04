Car wrapping Auckland

Do your windows let in sun, heat, glare and prying eyes? If they do you, it’s time you call Decal Team Window Tinting Auckland. Decal Team helps reduce heat and electricity bills, increases privacy and protects curtains, blinds and soft furnishings from fading. At Decal Team, our goal is to work with you to provide the right communications solutions to meet your business challenges and help your company realize its full potential. We want to make you look great, and we have both the sign and marketing knowledge and the product expertise to help you succeed.Do your windows let in sun, heat, glare and prying eyes? If they do you, it’s time you call Decal Team Window Tinting Auckland. Decal Team helps reduce heat and electricity bills, increases privacy and protects curtains, blinds and soft furnishings from fading.

Decal Team are certified 3M Commercial and Residential window tint installers. Our products provide a variety of benefits including: heat reduction and rejection, resistant coating for scratches safety and security film and more. Our team is fully committed to providing you with the best window tint job. We never compromise quality and to ensure that, we use the most up-to-date window tint techniques for your project.

Home Window Tinting & Office Window Tinting

Reduces heat by up to 83%. With Decal Team window tinting Auckland, you will enjoy a cooler home.

Filters out 99% of Ultra Violet (UV) radiation. ltraviolet light (UV) occupies the short-wave end of the spectrum – the frequencies responsible for sunburn, and all that goes with it. And when it plays for extended periods on your curtains and soft furnishings, it will “burn” them, too, causing fading and loss of colour. Our home window tinting removes up to 99% of incoming UV.

Reduces the need for expensive air-conditioning. We call the longer-wave, lower frequencies of invisible light infra-red (IR), and that’s the stuff that heats up your home and has you reaching for the air-conditioner remote. Decal Team window tinting Auckland removes up to 83% of IR, so your power bills will be reduced.

Reduces glare by up to 85% – so it is kind to your eyes. You can keep your blinds and curtains open, and still be comfortable.

Increases your privacy. With untreated glass, outsiders can see you nearly as well as you can see them. Decal Team window tinting Auckland keeps out prying eyes, without the need to draw curtains.

Makes normal glass safer. Glass is transparent – it’s supposed to be! But that tends to make it a hazard, especially to young, exuberant children. Decal Team window tinting Auckland treatment makes your windows visible, reducing the chances of some very nasty injuries. Better still, if you should happen to break a pane, the Happy Tint film will bind the fragments, limiting the shattering.

Looks great. Select from our impressive range of tints for the one that suits your home.

Comes with an Unconditional Lifetime Warranty. Knowing your windows are tinted by experts gives you great peace of mind.

