Powerful data recovery software that’s easy to use

May 9, 2020: LSoft Technologies, one of the leading creators of high-end data recovery and disk sanitation software, is proud to announce the launch of a new version of its leading file recovery software. Active@ UNDELETE version 17.0.7 includes many important feature updates, improvements, and a raft of minor bug fixes.

The most important update is for users of Macintosh computers. The software now boasts a new recovery mode designed for the latest version of Apple’s proprietary ApFS file system. The recovery engine for Microsoft’s ReFS file system has also been updated with more stable and reliable code to increase your chances of getting back what you’ve lost.

Active@ UNDELETE now includes support for more file signatures than ever. These help you locate lost files of certain formats. The newly supported file signatures include documents created in WPS Office and LibreOffice, and database files created with Ancestral Quest. The latest recovery kernel has also been updated with many minor bug fixes and improvements.

Users of the Active@ UNDELETE Ultimate package will also have access to the newest editions of two other important utilities: Active@ Boot Disk utilities and Boot Disk Creator have been recently updated. Active@ Live CD, a fully self-contained operating environment for carrying out advanced recovery operations, now supports PCI-E NVMe M.2 solid-state drives.

Why use Active@ UNDELETE?

If you’ve accidentally deleted important files or formatted a storage disk, there’s a high chance of getting back what you’ve lost before it ends up being permanently overwritten. The faster you act, the better, and you must avoid making any changes to the affected drive in the meantime. Active@ UNDELETE exploits the opportunity with a simple and easy-to-use solution with a powerful recovery engine beneath the hood. The wizard-driven UI lets you search for files of certain types and recover them at the click of a button. Try it out today at https://www.active-undelete.com/undelete.html