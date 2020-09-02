Contact Person: Aoife O’Driscoll

Position: Founder / CEO

Email: info@irelandsartisanpantry.com

Phone: +353 (0) 86 40 30 146

Address: Click here for Google Maps

DUBLIN, SEPTEMBER 3, 2020

Introducing Ireland’s Artisan Pantry Subscription Box:

The First Ever Irish Regional Food Subscription Box

Ireland’s Artisan Pantry announced today the international launch of its subscription box: the first-ever food subscription box to highlight artisan Irish food on a regional basis. This flagship subscription box delivers artisan food products from local makers directly to customers every month.

Each box is €49.99 plus shipping and includes a minimum of 6 full-size, delicious and hard-to-come-by Irish products such as chocolate, confectionery, jams, preserves, biscuits, and savoury treats. The contents of each box are a surprise, which can be anticipated in advance of their arrival.

The unique selling point of this box is that each product is artisan and each month includes produce from a different county and region of Ireland. The first box showcases makers from Ireland’s ‘Culinary Capital’ of County Cork, located along the Wild Atlantic Way. Upcoming boxes feature food from the green pastures of Wicklow along Ireland’s Ancient East and must-try food from the rugged coastline counties of Northern Ireland.

This service tells a story through its food. Customers will be brought on an exclusive and intimate journey through each region, exploring its culinary history. Each box allows customers to ‘Meet the Makers’ through an information leaflet and is brimming with recommendations on the region’s top culinary experiences and attractions to visit.

Ireland’s Artisan Pantry provides a valuable platform for Ireland’s food producers to be marketed on the international stage, reach new audiences, and grow their small and often family-run businesses.

The users of this service are either treating themselves every month or they are purchasing a subscription for a loved one as a gift, generating shared nostalgia, when gifting to friends or family abroad.

Founded by Aoife O’Driscoll, the Ireland’s Artisan Pantry box was created to give customers access to unique artisan products that are not widely available from retailers and that they would only be able to find by walking into a local Irish store or farmer’s market.

“After many years working in tourism and meeting Irish makers from across the island, I founded Ireland’s Artisan Pantry to raise awareness of our rich food culture and to make it easier for people around the world to discover unique Irish products made by passionate local makers. Ireland is undergoing a food revolution and I wanted to shine a light on our high-quality artisan produce.”

Aoife O’Driscoll continued: “Food and drink are vital elements of a holiday experience in Ireland. Our box will appeal to those waiting to visit Ireland again when the time is right or for those missing the taste of home. They can embark on a journey to the regions of Ireland through the products and enjoy the unique flavours and produce of our island from the comfort of their own homes.”

Find out more at: www.irelandsartisanpantry.com

____________________________________ ENDS______________________________________________

Key Take-aways