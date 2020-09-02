Dairy Herd Management Market | Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate in the Market

[163 Pages Report] The global dairy herd management market is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2022 from USD 2.57 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Dairy Herd Management Market by Product (Automated Systems (Milking Parlours, Meters, Sensors, Reproductive & Health, Cattle Management), Software (On-premise, Cloud-based)), Application (Feeding, Breeding), End user (Large Farms) – Global Forecast to 2022

By type, the automated dairy herd management systems segment is expected account for the largest share

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into automated dairy herd management systems and standalone software. In 2017, the automated dairy herd management systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

By application, the milk harvesting segment is expected account for the largest share of the market

Based on application, the market is segmented into milk harvesting, feeding, breeding, animal comfort & heat stress management, calf management, health management, and other applications (such as genetic management, cattle sorting, weighing, and data analysis).

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the dairy herd management market during the forecast period

Europe (comprising Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe) is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dairy herd management market in 2017. Increasing number of dairy cows, growing demand for high-quality milk and milk products, presence of a large number of dairy producing units, and large volume of milk production are the major factors driving the growth of the European dairy herd management market. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global dairy herd management market during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly attributed to the growing demand for milk and milk products, primarily due to the rising population and disposable income levels and rapid urbanization in developing APAC countries such as India and China.

Key Players

Key Market Players Prominent players in the dairy herd management market include DeLaval (Sweden), GEA (Germany), BouMatic (US), Afimilk (Israel), Fullwood (UK) Dairy Master (Ireland), Lely (Netherlands), SCR (Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems (UK), and VAS (US). Some of the other players in the market include Pearson International (Ireland), FarmWizard (UK), FARMTEC (Czech Republic), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Trioliet (Netherlands), among others.

DeLaval (Sweden) held the leading position in the global dairy herd management market in 2016. The company provides innovative products and solutions, such as the DeLaval VMS voluntary milking system, the DeLaval AMR automatic rotary milking solution, and the Herd Navigator. DeLaval has a strong global presence, spanning North America, Latin America, East Asia, Oceania, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company serves its products in more than 175 countries. The company has been focusing on agreements and product launches and enhancements to maintain this position in the market. During the period 2014-2017, the company introduced a number of products to the market, such as, Calf feeder CF1000S, Cell Counter ICC, and Automated Body Condition Scoring (BCS) system in the market, which has enabled it to garner a large market share.