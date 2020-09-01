London’s DJ GRY drops his new remix of “Not So Bad”

Up and coming music producer GRY from London hits the music scene again with an incredible smash EDM remix from the all-time favourite hit “NOT SO BAD” in the superstars Eminem and Dido. The beat instantly grabs you and does not let go till the really end, even though maintaining respect for the brilliancy on the original song. When once more GRY shows his musical talent when dropping this remix. Clubbers and EDM fanatics alike can already recognize the exceptional signature style he utilizes to remix preferred EDM tracks. He knows tips on how to bring new flavours in the mixing table for the EDM scene. His new beat is so addicting you simply would like to put it on repeat over and over again. Get additional information about GRY

Born in England, Dido rose to stardom following her astounding vocal overall performance within the original hit that sold like crazy. Now with 21 million copies sold, she has turn into one of the UK-born superstars in her personal proper. Though it is actually a hard challenge to follow in Dido’s footsteps, the incredible EMIE shows her talent once again by carrying out an outstanding job on GRY’s rendition of the EDM track. The potent vocals of EMIE give this rendition with the EDM track a new character and vibe in fantastic harmony with all the remix sound of GRY. A golden combination indeed.

The EDM track was originally developed by renowned music producer YVES V and Ilkay Sencan. YVES V has become well-known inside the music scene for an astonishing level of hits and joint music ventures with significant names within the sector. He has worked together using the likes of Mike Posner, Galantis, and Steve Aoki. Additionally, he also reached the 34th position worldwide in the prestigious DJ MAG Best 100. The relentless energy and drive of YVES V are effortlessly tracked down by his continuous presence on major events around the globe. Ilkay Sentac has currently established 30K followers on SoundCloud and his popularity keeps on rising.

GRY knows and acknowledges the greats on the music business. That’s why he only releases his remixes when each and every detail is perfected. Wonderful songs and producers really should be given the respect they deserve. Well, the end result is nothing at all brief of impressive and can be hot in clubs everywhere. GRY’s sheer talent and passion to create an EDM remix that may crash into the club scene and become an instant favourite of the crowd is just extraordinary.

At this time we are able to only make guesses about GRY’s effect around the EDM sector, as well as the music business as a complete. Though one point is for sure, DJ and prod

uction labels need to be quick if they want a piece in the action, because his star is on the rise. Music blogs, media, and websites are already keeping an eye on him due to the fact he has the ability to make it inside the market, each of the technique to the leading from the charts. We are currently awaiting the subsequent significant thing sprouting from GRY’s musical soul.