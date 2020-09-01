Hidden Viking History Invasion of Macedonia and Greece

Macedonia and Greece

The North Sea Peoples invaded Macedonia and Greece following the terrible eruption of the volcano on Thera.

The population of Greece was tremendously lowered. Because of this there was small resistance for the invaders except for a couple of groups of Achaean’s who had fortified their defenses.

The Kings of Greece and Crete had received warnings that the Vikings have been coming in the North. They had sufficient time for you to prepare for their impending attack. Fortified enclosures have been hastily built. A wall was built about the Acropolis plus a tunnel leading towards the spring around the North side.

At Mycenae and Tiryus walls were built of un-hewn rocks. Hidden approaches to wells had been built. At Corinth a sturdy wall was built.

Some Achaean chieftains hoped to fight at sea. The remains of their castles are proof that they lost.

The King of Pylos sent his navy to Pleuron on the North coast on the gulf of Corinth. Their ships were manned with 400 rowers and warriors. They supplied a coastal observation corps. They knew that the Vikings would land by sea.

Swift charioteers have been setup involving the watching Navy and also the Palace of Pylos. The king of Pylos couldn’t defend the entire coast nor prevent a landing at each and every point. But he had a good early warning system. But this coastal defense system couldn’t protect against the North Sea Peoples from landing on the coast of Peloponnese.

Hyllus, leader on the North Sea Warriors, made the following proposal for the Greek king: “….There was no want for the two armies to threat their lives in an all out fight. He recommended that thr Pelopenessians chose a champion to fight him in a single combat. He gave his oath (sacred towards the Vikings) that if he lost he would withdraw his Army and make no additional attempt upon the Peloponnese for any hundred years….”

Within this duel, Echemus, King from the Greeks, slew Hyllus. The Vikings abided by their oath and passed on devoid of invading. They returned a hundred years later and occupied the Peloponnese.

The land was then divided between the 3 wonderful grandsons of Hyllus. Temenus, the eldest, received Argus. Cresphontes took Messene. Aristodemus took Sparta.

Aristodemus, according to Herodotus was the ancestor from the Spartan king. Leonidas, who fell in the head of his 300 Spartans at Thermopile.

The Vikings entered the peninsula shortly prior to 1200 BC. The palaces and settlements on the Peloponnese had been destroyed by earthquakes and fire and not by the invading Northern Warriors.

Involving the natural catastrophes along with the Northern invasions, the Mycenaean culture ended; circa 1150 and 1100 BC.

The King of Crete sent his fleet to stop the Vikings at sea. He also had 400 war chariots ready for battle, in case they did land. Armour and weapons of all sorts were made prepared. More than 20,000 sheep and 500 pigs have been gathered to feed the troops.

But before the Vikings reached Crete the terrible eruption of Thera took location.

Archaeologists located the weapons and remains in the North Sea Peoples on leading in the volcanic ash and lava not in it or under it! They came following the disaster.

The Vikings only encountered resistance where some part from the population who had survived banded themselves with each other inside a defensible position.