KPMG Digital Summit 2019 is the third in a series of events designed by KPMG to provide insights to organisations on how to leverage digital to create and capture value that is transformational.

This year’s summit, themed Leveraging Insights and Experience to Scale, focused on the application of Artificial Intelligence, User Experience Transformation and Design Thinking in helping businesses gain competitive advantage. The summit featured presentations, panel discussions and masterclasses facilitated by KPMG and other industry thought leaders. Key topics include:

– Leveraging Insights & Experience to Scale

– Lending at Scale Through AI

– Driving Growth & Operational Efficiency through AI & Robotics

– Powering Decisions with AI (Panel Session)

– Transforming Operations Leveraging Design Thinking

– Customer Experience Transformation that triggers growth

– OPay: Our Journey to Scale

– Putting the customer at the heart of Innovation (Panel Session)

– Masterclass: AI and Robotics

– Masterclass: Customer Experience Transformation

– Masterclass: Design Thinking

Contact Us

Lagos

KPMG Tower,

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street Victoria Island

Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)

Abuja

84, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent,

Asokoro Abuja. FCT.

Tel: +2349062278732

Website – https://home.kpmg/ng/en/home.html

Visit Link – https://home.kpmg/ng/en/home/insights/2019/10/kpmg-digital-summit-2019.html