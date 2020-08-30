Northern VA Outsourced Accounting Firm Educates On DCAA Accounting Services

Diener & Associates, a Northern Virginia outsourced accounting firm, recently released a new educational resource that describes their DCAA outsourced accounting services that they offer as an outsourced accounting firm. The new article is guided by expert accountants and their deep knowledge of DCAA compliance. The new article was designed to help government contractors better understand the services that their firm offers and how they can help provide various DCAA audit support services to help ensure compliance.

Diener and Associates offer some valuable information for government contractors who want to ensure complete DCAA compliance. In the article, they explain some important services and advice that include DCAA audit support, guidance for standard form 1408 (SF1408), incurred cost submissions, accounting system audits, business system audits, material management, labor floor check, provisional billing rates, progress payment costs, and more. Their team understands that government contractors have a unique set of tax laws and regulations, and they are able and willing to help navigate the complexities that this type of accounting requires. Diener & Associates will help your organization stay in compliance with CAS, DCAA, FAR, SBA, and others to ensure financial security before, during, and after your contract.

While this new article focuses on DCAA accounting services, Diener and Associates website also provides information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of accounting service offerings. Diener and Associates offer cost-effective accounting solutions that include entity restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, outsourced accounting, succession planning, tax consulting, tax planning, and more. Their dedicated and experienced team of accountants take pride in offering services that will save them businesses time and money while simultaneously increasing profitability.

With the addition of this new article, Diener and Associates hope that government contractors will understand the benefits that Diener and Associates outsourced accounting services can offer and how they can help navigate the process of achieving full compliance. For more information, contact Diener and Associates today at 703-386-7864 or visit their website at https://www.diener.org/. Their offices are located at 125 Rowell Court, Falls Church, VA 22046.

