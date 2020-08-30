Albuquerque Personal Injury Attorneys Educate On Stolen Identities

Albuquerque, New Mexico (webnewswire) August 30, 2020 – The Albuquerque personal injury attorneys at Parnall & Adams Law, an Albuquerque law firm, have recently released a new educational resource on what to do if your identity is stolen. With growing sophistication and more risk for identity theft than ever before, the firm hopes that this new article will help readers feel more confident in how to react if it ever happens to them.

The article helps guide readers through the whole process from what to do when you first learn about how you can take steps to minimize damage to your credit and attempt to recover fraudulent charges to your accounts. Parnall & Adams Law’s attorneys have a great deal of experience handling this process promptly and effectively, having helped many people bounce back from this difficult situation.

The law firm focuses on equality for all clients and seeking the justice they deserve. With this new informational article, they hope to help people understand what they can do in such a daunting situation while offering their extensive knowledge on the subject in the process. Some of the steps they outline in the blog include how to properly file a report, contacting fraud departments, freezing or closing accounts, disputing charges and benefits of seeking representation

As they point out, seeking representation can help you cover all of the proper bases and come off as more professional and knowledgeable in a difficult situation. The attorneys at Parnall & Adams Law understand that identity theft can cause a lot of stress and uncertainty and hope this article will help demystify the process and demonstrate the benefit of hiring them to help you navigate the process properly and thoroughly.

Individuals who suspect their or a loved one’s identity has been stolen can contact Parnall & Adams Law for a consultation at (505) 886-4446 or visit their website https://parnalladams.com/. Parnall & Adams Law office is located at 5931 Jefferson St. NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87109.

