Experts Talk about Revival of SMEs in the Hospitality Industry Post COVID-19

For this webinar, we have curated the perfect variety of guest expertise and brought to you 4 profound speakers, with immense knowledge and experience in the hospitality industry.

Firstly, we have CA Anand Gawade, who is qualified in FCA, RV, and DISA, also has the experience of 20 years in Audit and Tax, Valuation, and Restructuring. He has handled more than 300 assignments in valuations in Start-Ups, Intangibles, Listed and Unlisted Companies. He is also a trainer in valuations.

Then we have Mr. Sagar Panaskar, who has a 4-year degree in Hotel Management and has been in the hospitality industry for over 10 years. He is the owner of Kremes and Crusts Bakery Chain, situated in Pune.

Our next speaker is Mr. Prathveesh Shetty, who is ACA qualified and is the Chief Financial Officer at Tamanna Hotels Pvt Ltd. He has 6 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Lastly, we have Mr. Rohit Nayar, who is an Insurance and Financial Planner, CEO of Ram Nayar Insurance, and Investment. He has 6 years of experience in the field of Financial Planning.

Our guest speakers share their views and strategies on market-oriented investment opportunities and solutions for the current hospitality industry to survive precarious business climate post-COVID -19. The panel discusses on effective solutions to minimize expenses in the current situation.

The following areas are covered in this talk show:

How can the Hospitality Sector revive after COVID-19? Also, what will be the trends in the Hospitality Industry post-COVID-19?

How has the COVID-19 situation affected our speakers’ businesses, and how have they managed to cope with it?

While operating and managing their businesses, have there been any unique initiatives taken by them in this situation, where people aren’t traveling or leaving their homes like they used to before?

What have been the production and financial strategies which can benefit in this crisis?

What will be the financial challenges for the Hospitality businesses going forward? And what steps should be taken to overcome these financial problems?

How does insurance play a role in this COVID-19 situation? And should SMEs from the hospitality and tourism industry get insured?

How does giving life insurance or mediclaim to the employee help the employer?

Generally, when there are 2 or more partners in a business, how do we hedge the risk of business and clash of partners in case of sudden death (COVID times)?

How can Merger and Acquisition opportunities help the hospitality industry?

Marketing and Leadership Strategizing to operate in the best way possible

This webinar features the above-mentioned areas for the betterment of the hospitality industry.

