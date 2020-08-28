My Luxeve Launches Alphabet and Number Tiles For Toddlers!

August 2020, Springfield, Australia: My Luxeve is a recently launched website that deals in luxe baby products such as teethers, feeding items, educational toys. They are offering adorable and premium quality Alphabet and Number Tiles for toddlers that every mother would want for their kid’s early growth and brain development.

My Luxeve’s Educational Alphabet and Number Tiles is an excellent tool for at-home learning. It can be a perfect add-on to any learning activity for your newborn’s growing phase. You can interact with your child and help them recognise numbers and letters with the help of these. These tiles can also be used to build and create words or using the figures for basic maths. They have also included basic punctuation tiles, some basic shapes and blank tiles to write on words, names or symbols. Each set comes with 108 tiles in a calico bag.

My Luxeve’s number and alphabet tiles set consist of Uppercase alphabets, Lowercase alphabets, Lowercase vowels, Numbers 1-10 (2 sets), Numbers 11-20, 6 basic punctuation tiles, five maths symbol tiles, six shape tiles and four blank tiles.

The tiles are made of 3mm plywood and are carefully prepared for small hands, while making sure they are not hazardous. These tiles are handmade, making each piece unique. They are made for children of 3 years and above.

These tiles are a great way to teach children basic spelling and maths and are very helpful for the brain development of your child. These wooden tiles are classic and are handmade perfect for your child. Get these for the price of $32.95 or four fortnightly payments of $8.24 with after pay.

Brain development in the initial years of a baby is crucial and requires games that are interactive and need thinking. At this time, they should be involved in the right educational games that help in improving memory and creative skills.

Other than this, My Luxeve offersa bunch of cute and classy luxe baby items like fox teether, macramé ring teether, macramé shape teether, silicon bibs, silicon suction bowl and spoon, alphabet tracing board, colour beadboard, fraction puzzle board, number tracing board, a shape made puzzle, wooden memory match game, and much more.

So if you are a new mom or parent who is looking for items like these for your toddler, then visit My Luxeve at https://myluxeve.com/.

My Luxeve is an Australia-based provider of baby products like feedings items, cute teethers and educational toys for kids between 0-4 years. They deal in luxury products and every item be it teethers, bowls, spoonsor games made from BPA-free, 100% food-grade non-toxic silicone and Beachwood.