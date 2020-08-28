Laura Willis Joins Cohesion Marketing Partners

Marshfield, MA, Aug 28, 2020 — Cohesion Marketing Partners, located in Marshfield, MA and serving clients throughout the U.S., announced this week that marketing expert Laura Willis, a Hanson, MA resident, has joined Cohesion Marketing Partners. Willis will take on the role of CMO, acting as a strategic marketing consultant and marketing team leader for select clients in the Boston area.

A Dorchester, MA native and Hanson resident, Laura Willis is a brand positioning expert and experienced marketing strategist who has created award winning campaigns to help local, national, global companies and non-profits stand apart from the competition. She loves to uncover what’s at the core of their brand, what they love to do, and why they do it – then give them an authentic voice positioning them for success

As a graphic design student at Massachusetts College of Art, she fell in love with advertising and the strategy behind a good campaign. After 25 years of working in advertising agencies and mid to large corporations in the Boston area, she asked, “what’s next”? She launched her own business, Encore Revolution, combining branding with personal growth and awareness work. She shared it through speaking, education and consulting to inspire business professionals to align with their deeper purpose and value.

“I believe in aligning with people who have common values and philosophy, so the dynamic, collaborative team at Cohesion Marketing Partners is a good fit for me.” says Willis.

Cohesion CEO Jennifer Anderson says Willis brings remarkable savvy to businesses looking for solid branding and growth strategies. “The brand development systems Laura developed at Encore Revolution are inspiring, and we are excited about the prospect of putting them to practice for Cohesion clients”.

About Cohesion Marketing Partners:

Cohesion Marketing Partners provides an outsourced marketing solution to organizations in the Boston area that need a strategic marketing leader or need to add bandwidth to an existing marketing department. We can provide that strategic leadership and a team to execute on marketing for a fraction of the cost of a full-time employee. Industries of focus include Healthcare, Nonprofit, Education, Finance and Automotive. To learn more, visit CohesionMarketingPartners.com

