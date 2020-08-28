Kestum Bilt brings the funny with “Dear Karen” video.

Tampa-based production company teams with agency startup Pie Fight to help women named Karen to reclaim their good name.

It’s tough being a tolerant and loving woman named Karen these days. So, when Pie Fight, a new humor-only creative agency approached Kestum Bilt (pronounced, Custom Built) about producing a video with real women named Karen asking the bad “Karens” of the world to chill out, it was all in.

“We loved the idea the moment we heard it. The good Karens need help and this is just so funny,” says Kestum Bilt founder, Pete Guzzo, who also produced and co-edited the video with editor Amanda Topper.

The script was developed by Pie Fight co-founder and frequent Kestum Bilt contributor, Glen Hosking. “This is our hello to the world, so we wanted to get it done right. Pete and his team were our first phone call.”

“It’s more than just a hilarious PSA. It’s also a demonstration of how we’re still able to produce great content during the pandemic,” adds Guzzo. “We’re back to shooting live action in studio and on location, but this is also another way to create something great with a smart idea.”

Credits:

Agency: Pie Fight

Copywriter: Glen Hosking

Designer Francis Ball

Executive Producer/Director: Thomas Strodel

Production Company: Kestum Bilt

Executive Producer: Pete Guzzo

Editors: Amanda Topper, Pete Guzzo

Color: Chanse

Music: Sounds4All/Pond5

Sound Design: Arthur Mathias Beyer

For more information, please visit : http://piegetseverywhere.com/