1. The rubber conveyor belt should be kept clean during transportation and storage, avoid direct sunlight or rain and snow, prevent contact with acid, alkali, oil, organic solvents and other substances, and be 1 meter away from the heating device.

2. During storage, the temperature in the warehouse should be kept between -18-40 degrees, and the relative humidity should be kept between 50-80%.

3. During the storage period, the product must be placed in a roll and not folded. During the storage period, it should be turned over every quarter.

4. Conveyor belts of different types and specifications are not suitable to be connected together.

5. The type, structure and number of layers of the conveyor belt should be selected reasonably according to the conditions of use.

6. The running speed of the conveyor belt should not be greater than 2.5 m/s. For materials with large lumpiness and abrasion, a fixed-force type discharge device should be used, and a low speed should be used as much as possible.

7. In order to reduce the impact of the material on the tape when the material is falling, a chute should be used to reduce the material falling distance; the tape receiving section should shorten the distance between the rollers and use a buffer roller. In order to prevent material leakage, the belt side should be soft and moderately blocked. Material plate, so as to avoid the baffle plate being too hard and scratching the belt surface of the conveyor belt.

9. The following items should be paid attention to during the use of conveyor belt:

① Prevent the rollers from being covered by the material and cause the rotation failure, prevent the leakage of the material between the card and the roller and the tape, pay attention to the lubrication of the movable part, but do not oil the conveyor belt.

② Avoid starting with load;

③ Corrective measures should be taken in time if the tape deviation occurs;

④ The local damage of the tape should be repaired in time to avoid expansion;

⑤ Prevent the tape from being blocked by the frame, pillar or block material, and prevent it from breaking and tearing.

