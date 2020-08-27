Wherever there is light, You are Sure to see a star- rapper Visionz2turnt rises with another single called Pain n Life

Uprising rapper Visionz2turnt has announced a new single titled Pain ‘n’ Life. The single is available through major music platforms.

Promising US rapper, Visionz2turnt, also known as V2T for short, announced a new single that is full of meaning and inspiration entitled Pain ‘n’ Life. The single has 3:59 duration and good vibes combined with a deep moral message. Pain ‘n’ Life is one of his single releases in 2020, besides other singles including See Me Thru, Hate To Break It, Up the Smoke, 38, and Facts of Life. Another release in 2020, including one album entitled What Life Holds, consists of five songs, including Up the Smoke, Minecraft, Day Dream Fact of Life, and Trapstar.

Visionz2turnt writes down his music based on real-life experience and everyday struggle that he mixed up into rap, trap, hip-hop, and pop music at rapid speed and mellow. Visionz2turnt was born with gifted talent and personality. He started his music at the age of 11 and wrote poetry at elementary school, which turned into freestyle and influenced his subsequent works. He was the middle child of five and the oldest male in his family. Now, he shared his daily activity through social media Instagram, which he gained over 72 thousand followers.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

https://www.instagram.com/visionz2turnt

https://www.facebook.com/Visionz2turnt

https://www.twitter.com/visionz2turnt

https://www.soundcloud.com/visionz2turnt

https://www.reverbnation.com/visionz2turnt

About Visionz2turnt

Visionz2turnt has a real name Javon Everett, born on November 11, 1989, in Washington, DC. Visionz2turnt is an American rapper who has released one album and seven singles. He released his debut album on August 17, 2020, and has gained more and more listeners. He thrived in music thanks to Bigmoshawty, who supported him to explore his talent at his studio. Visionz2turnt goals are to create more music for his fans and the care of his family. For more information about Visionz2turnt music, kindly visit his social media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, or visit his official website at https://www.visionz2turnt.com.

Contact info

Visionz2turnt

visionz2turnt@gmail.com

919-397-5898

Clarksville, TN 37043

United States