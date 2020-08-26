Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturers in the USA

TCI Co., Ltd. is considered as one of the best private label manufacturers in the USA by considering their high-quality products and services and not to forget their contribution towards the environment. Probiotics, private label facial sheet masks, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and collagen supplements are the products that are manufactured by TCI Co., Ltd. All their products offer great and effective benefits. They also allow their clients to create their own collagen formula. The private label facial sheet masks manufactured by the company are made with leading LipoMask technology which increases the effectiveness of the facial masks and it shows instant results.

The company is certified, FDA registered and they manufacture all their products in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility which means that their products meet the FDA standard quality assurance and are thus of the best quality. Their products are also gluten-free.

The company has owned many awards in the past years and its high reputation is what makes their clients rely on their products. TCI Co., Ltd. is a green manufacturer and they are constantly contributing to improve environmental health. The company sources renewable energy and they are also helping in alleviating climate change. By manufacturing in a green factory, they are saving a lot of energy. The company is also planning to set up more solar panels. Currently, they have managed to cut down a huge percentage of water consumption, energy demand, carbon emission.

Recently in a press meeting the chief sales manager of TCI Co., Ltd. have shared these few lines “We take pride to be able to manufacture high-quality private label products and supplements and we are also happy to be able to promote better environmental health. We are a green manufacturer and we are backed by some of the best investors. You can order our superior quality products and expand your business right away.”