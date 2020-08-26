Property management Auckland

We do things differently, because as landlords ourselves, we understand what’s important to you.

For us, it is not about squeezing every dollar out of you and your tenants, it is about helping make the most of your rental investment and providing exceptional service along the way.

At OneCiti, we stand out as the best property management company in Central Auckland, NZ because each member of our team has first-hand experience. In other words, property management isn’t theory for us, as we have skin-in-the-game. We invest in property too and can help with your next property investment. So, if you are looking for an apartment investment expert and management company in Auckland, we’re your best choice.

The individuals who launched and now run OneCiti each own property in Auckland, including apartments in Auckland’s CBD. In fact, we are known as the leading apartment specialist in Auckland.

Furthermore, we built our company around the property management services we would have liked to have found in the city but couldn’t. As a result, you will get a completely different experience when you come to us. We are boutique property management at its best.

Crucially, we are not about doing as little as possible for a fee. If you have used other property management companies in this area, you will know what that feels like. Instead, we want you to be a long-term client. This means we’ll do everything we can to maximise your yield and generate the best possible returns over time.

For more info: https://www.oneciti.co.nz/

https://www.faceofbusiness.co.nz/listings/oneciti/