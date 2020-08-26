Lake Worth Pediatric Dentistry Kicks Off Late August

Lake Worth, FL (webnewswire) August 25, 2020 – Lake Worth Pediatric Dentistry, a state of the art pediatric dental clinic in Lake Worth that caters to the direct needs of children’s dental hygiene is scheduled to open on August 31st, 2020. Their pediatric dentist, Dr. Popper is board certified and provides the highest level of dental health treatment and advice.

When asked about their pediatric dental office in Lake Worth, Dr. Popper said, “Lake Worth Pediatric Dentistry is a friendly, preventative focused dental office in Lake Worth that provides treatment for children of all ages. We are scheduled to open on August 31st, 2020. We are dedicated to providing your child with quality dentistry for their long-term health and comfort. We make sure your children are comfortable with our facility’s environment, and create positive oral health habits for the rest of their lives.”

Dr. Popper is pediatric trained and board certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

Lake Worth Pediatric Dentistry offers a list of early orthodontic treatments to cater the direct needs of your child’s dental hygiene in Lake Worth.

He continued, “We want to be a place where your kids love to visit! We do that by looking after their oral health and providing a positive experience at the same time. The treatments we perform include emergency dentistry, early orthodontic treatments, space maintainers, fluoride cleanings, white fillings, crowns, dental extractions, and dental restorations. We are also extremely happy to launch our $89 new patient special.”

“If your child is a new patient to our office, you will receive our pediatric dental new patient forms via text or email once the appointment is scheduled. Filling them out beforehand will allow us to attend to your child’s oral health more quickly than completing them on your arrival. Please contact our office by phone or complete an online appointment request. We look forward to hearing from you,” concluded Dr. Popper.

