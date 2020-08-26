Bitdefender adds new features to Premium VPN

This year, the way we work and play has changed dramatically. While many companies struggled, the VPN industry was one of the few that benefited. This year, American usage is said to have quadrupled.

Not to miss security specialist Bitdefender, he invested in their premium VPN platform. VPN and security provider Bitdefender just announced new additions to their premium VPN service that will help you compete with the latest VPN competitors. New additions include an Internet kill switch, a new interface, and a remote kernel with a new “dark” theme.

New features of Bitdefender Premium VPN

There are several new additions to Bitdefender Total Security Key tier, perhaps the most notable of which is the kill switch.

Bitdefender has been criticized in the past for not offering this feature, unlike some of its competitors. With its addition, Bitdefender VPN is now a real choice when deciding which provider to choose.

A VPN kill switch is a useful tool to protect the user from the identification or risk of disclosure of personal information. When this feature is enabled, it acts as a built-in security in the event of a VPN connection failure.

A kill switch, as the name suggests, simply shuts down the internet if the VPN connection fails. The user can then choose to reconnect via VPN or go back to their default connection.

In addition to the kill switch, Bitdefender has also redesigned its kernel and is now 25% faster according to Bitdefender.

Finally, the user interface has also been updated and users can now activate a dark mode.

Bitdefender is not limited to the VPN industry, of course. It also offers antivirus software.

Why should you use a VPN?

There are many reasons why people use VPNs, from security concerns to accessing regionally blocked shows on Netflix and the best deals when shopping online. It’s a flexible tool that many believe will be invaluable in 2020.

Many subscribers use VPNs to enjoy global content from streaming services. Other users use VPN to protect their privacy. Because a VPN bypasses your ISP and routes your traffic through protected servers, you are essentially anonymous. This makes it particularly difficult for spies to access your data. This is especially relevant if you are using a public WiFi hotspot that may have poor security features.

There are also financial advantages to using a VPN. While the Internet has made it possible for companies to offer their products to a global market, prices often vary for a number of reasons. The price you see in your own country may not be the best price available. With a VPN, users appear to be from another country and take advantage of regional pricing.