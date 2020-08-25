Everyone should be equipped with the means to live an active lifestyle. Public outdoor gym equipment is the best way to a full-body workout, with free access to equipment that can specifically target problem areas, certain muscles or raise your heart rate.

What Is Outdoor Gym Equipment?

Outdoor gyms consist of a broad selection of equipment you’d find in indoor gyms such as spacewalkers, rowing machines, pull up bars, treadmills and other muscle training equipment.

With Green Air’s outdoor gym equipment, the public has unlimited access to the equipment they otherwise may not be able to afford with a gym membership and can train freely.

This is especially useful for aspiring athletes or those with disabilities who may not find a gym within easy access for them. Outdoor gyms are also accessible at all hours of the day, and are often in picturesque locations, enriching your workout routine with pleasant views and fresh air.

Green Air is one of the leading suppliers of outdoor gym equipment in Africa, providing parks, schools, home and corporate clients with highly durable, quality outdoor fitness equipment. Gym equipment should be a necessity, not a luxury, and we’re happy to empower the public with the means to a healthy, active lifestyle.