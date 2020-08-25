Organize & Resolve High Volume of Tickets with Talygen’s Issue Tracker

Emails, phone calls, and physical visits are longer in practice to raise a support request. The technology has upgraded the entire IT world with a range of exceptional issue management systems that automatically store all the raised tickets at one centralized location, delegate job to a respective agent with suitable skills, define resolution time, quickly respond to tickets, and close requests once resolved.

The amazingly built automated ticketing solutions are capturing the interest of many small to large businesses due to their ease of use and unmatched services. Talygen is also the best business management automation solution that provides support ticketing system to manage tickets, merge related tickets, breaking down one ticket into two, ticket transferring to another agent between departments, and more.

Fast and Customizable Online Ticketing System from Talygen

The problem-solving system in businesses is highly in demand as it empowers enterprise-wide ticket management. Take a look at amazing benefits offered by Talygen’s issue tracker:

• Highly Improved Scheduling

• Increased Productivity & Performance

• Proactive Ticket Response

• Centralized Access to Raised Tickets

• Increased Accountability

• Real-Time Ticket Status Monitoring

• Easy Request Prioritization

• Reduced Ticket Backlogs

• Integrated Time Tracking System

• Complete Control Over Field Operations

To manage ticket requests in real-time, save time and hassles, try Talygen!

About Talygen

Since 2009, Talygen gained a foothold in the market by providing an industry-leading SaaS platform to businesses to help them automate and regulate remote work. The all-in-one Talygen, cloud-based solution empowers all-sized organizations and brings them the comfort of managing the entire business efficiently. This fully-featured web-based application is available in 15 languages worldwide to assist clients and users customize and systemize workflows on the go.

Why customers or clients hire support agents? The instant resolution and seamless experience are all that every customer expects. And to generate repeat business, having a robust online ticketing system like Talygen is an ideal choice. Handling customer queries and field operations with support ticket systems is a peace of mind.

The Talygen’s business management automation solution is trusted by many big names in the market for offering robust issue tracker. Getting requests on the phone is an outdated way to manage requests. Now everything is fast and easy, so does issue management, all thanks to technology-rich comprehensive ticketing solutions.

Visit Talygen https://talygen.com/TicketingSystem and take a tour of the out-of-the-box Issue Management System. Moreover, to experience the software, you can also schedule a demo online.