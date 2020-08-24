What should I take into account when buying artificial grass?

Before buying a lawn, we must know if we want it for a terrace or for a garden if it will be in a busy place if it will be near a pool, if we have pets or if it will be a play area for children. When we have well internalized all the utilities that we are going to give it, it is time to choose to take into account the different characteristics of artificial grass. If you are looking for the best and high-quality artificial grass, get in touch with varinias.com to get Soccerfield quote Ibiza.

Let us check out what should we take into account when buying artificial grass?

Lawn length:

The first thing we must take into account is where we are going to install it. If we want it for a terrace, we must choose a lawn that is easy to clean with a vacuum cleaner, so we will choose one that does not have a length greater than 4 centimeters.

If we want it for a garden, it will be good if we choose a model that looks more natural, so we recommend choosing one with a length between 3 and 5 cm.

Texture and tonality:

The more mixed the colors and textures are, the more realistic a natural grass will be. One that has wisps of different shades of green, but also some brown and beige. It is the combination of colors that is usually present in high-end models, to offer maximum realism and the best aesthetics. That obviously translates to the price. So, in this section, we must consider what we want to spend.

Sometimes the realism and naturalness are not so important to us, and we simply look for an inexpensive and one-color product with which to cover a surface. In that case, with a basic range model, all in a single shade of green and without texture, whatever we need.

A number of stitches:

This means the number of blades per square meter that a lawn has. The greater the quantity of these ‘hairs’, the more padded it is, and the higher its quality. This number of stitches can vary between a few thousand and twenty thousand.

If you have children, it would be ideal to choose a grass of medium quality at least because they are much softer and we will prevent them from getting hurt.

Visit our site varinias.com to know more about our Artificial grass factory Ibiza.