&TV’s Ek Mahanayak – Dr B. R. Ambedkar completes 100 episodes

&TV’s Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar etched a prominent place in millions of Indian hearts since its launch in December last year. The show narrates Dr Ambedkar’s journey from the tender age of five, to him becoming the man and the prime architect of the Indian constitution. Celebrating this milestone, the entire team cut a themed cake on the sets and congratulated every single member behind this success. Stepping into their 101st episode, the cast and crew thanked the audience for following the show and making it a huge success so far.

Extending his wishes on this joyous occasion, Jagannath Nivangune who plays the role of Ramji Sakpal said, “Since its launch, our show been receiving immense love and appreciation from the viewers across the nation for its strong narrative and powerful characters. The show has set a new benchmark, and the viewers greatly admire every character. I receive about 50-60 messages every day appreciating the show and my role of Ramji Sakpal. It is a happy moment for all of us as it is the first time the story of Babasaheb is presented on a Hindi GEC on &TV and the show has carved a special place in the audience’s heart. We are humbled by our viewers’ response and look forward to more such successful episodes.”

Neha Joshi, who plays the role of Babasaheb’s mother Bheemabai in the show, says, “Our show completing 100 successful episodes gives us a big reason to rejoice amid this pandemic. Playing the part of Bheemabai has truly given me a sense of pride at the same time kept me humble. I want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the cast and crew of the show. Babasaheb was ahead of his time, imparted knowledge and teachings which are still very relevant in modern times. His philosophies and ideologies have touched each one of us in different ways.”