PixelCrayons has created food delivery app with AI integration: Eatigo

India’s most trusted App development company PixelCrayons has created Southeast Asia’s no.1 restaurant reservation app EATIGO. The B2C restaurant reservation app presently holds a delicious 4-star rating on the Google Play Store and is also available on iOS. The Application offers a built-in reservation, social media connections, and a navigation utility to help users reach out to the best dining restaurants.

The development team says it was a challenging experience to work on massive volumes of data so that the users can easily lookout for the local restaurants. The project manager said, “We had to work on local and distinct keywords so that the users can easily find discount coupons for their favorite restaurants. The developed application allows users to utilize perks in three easy ways. It will be beneficial for locals and tourists as well.”

The first way to enjoy the perks is to use the digital booking code during billing at the restaurant; the second is to use discount coupons on particular delicacies from the menu: the last one is to pay the automatically discounted bill to the restaurants.

The present COVID-19 emergency demands safety precautions among restaurants that the diners can quickly verify via the App. The restaurants can easily highlight the COVID-19 precautionary measures getting followed by their team. Thus, users feel more confident while ordering from a restaurant.

It will also help the local restaurants avoid crowds within the restaurant by limiting the number of diners. Having a fixed time for different customers means convenient following of the CORONA pandemic’s safe distance norms.

Available in 5 nations, namely Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India, the App has already seated 4 million diners across the regions and many more counting. All the nations are famous for tourism, that means the tourist can easily find an excellent place to eat via the application.

PixelCrayons ensured a smooth, glitch-free online reservation for the diners in the Application. The 4-star rating on the play store highlights the success and popularity of the App among the diners.