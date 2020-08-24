Photography Lighting Approaches – Using a Gobo

What exactly is a gobo? It’s anything that controls or modifications the beam of light because it is around the way out of your light source. The word comes from “goes between” or “goes before optics”. Gobos are usually used in theatre or stage lighting to make an effect. They control light by blocking it in some regions, by enabling the addition of colour, or by diffusing it. They’re used often with ellipsoidal spotlights that have a moveable lens for sharp or soft focusing. Get extra details about gobo

Gobos are produced from either thin metal or glass, commercially. Glass gobos might be colored or textured to create effects. Low budget theater lighting has seen the usage of every thing from pie tins to soda cans using a pattern cut out. Essentially anything that won’t burn or melt in close proximity to a really hot light source has been used at one time or another to create a gobo.

For the architectural or interior photographer, as well as some studio portrait photographers, these inventive lighting tools can are available in incredibly handy. Metal gobos are available in an enormous selection of patterns, like windows, blinds, doors, trees and leaves, and abstract shapes. Visualize the possibilities for interior photography! You’ll be able to throw a light pattern across a area, giving the visual impression that there’s a window someplace just out of view within the image, when actually there was none. Or you may use the method with an abstract pattern to break up a blank and monotonous area (a stairwell, possibly) and add interest to an otherwise dull location.

It can be also beneficial for adding light without the need of possessing it look like a spotlight was placed on an object. When used with an ellipsoidal light, a inventive photographer can not merely use the internal barn doors to flag the light beam, but additionally make use of the gobo to spread out a broken pattern with either an extremely soft edge or by adjusting the concentrate of your beam, make a very difficult edge. This gives the option of simulating either soft, early morning light or mimicking the feeling of bright sunlight at noon. Add a dimmer switch for the equation and you can easily expand your possibilities.

Provided the complexity and variety obtainable from gobo manufacturers, you happen to be limited only by your imagination…and budget. While the metal gobos themselves are reasonably inexpensive, the lights and accessories usually are not. But having these tools at your disposal on a location shoot gives you options not doable any other way. Catalog product photography goes from “same old thing” to a thing with depth and dimension, and for the advertising photographer it opens up a broader array of possibilities for photographing huge products also as adding what you will need on a cloudy day for an outdoor location shoot. Your local theater lighting provide company or Barbizon Lighting are superior locations to begin. Ask to get a catalog of gobos, sit back and let your imagination run wild. Just make specific you’ve sturdy stands and sandbags. Even the smaller ellipsoidal lights are heavy and want good support.