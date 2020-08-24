Aluminum curtain wall market Size, Global Opportunities, Share, Growth, Industry Trends to 2027

Aluminum curtain wall market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% and reach USD 62.22 billion by 2027, the market value as per 2019 was USD 33.76 billion.

Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stick-built, Unitized, and Others), By Application (Commercial Buildings and Residential Buildings) and Regional Forecast, 20120-2027”

Aluminum curtain wall market Drivers and Restraints :

Aluminum extrusion is utilized in the manufacturing of curtain walling systems. The rising investment by eminent companies to expand their existing Aluminum extrusion capacities will positively impact the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in June 2018, HAI Extrusion Germany GmbH, a global leader in extruded sections including aluminum, machining, and surface treatment announced that it has strategically invested around US$ 15 million to establish 3300-ton Aluminum extrusion press in Germany. The investment will help the company to better serve the consumers in construction as well as industrial sectors with high-quality Aluminum profiles.

List of Significant Manufacturers in Aluminum curtain wall market are:

• ALUMIL S.A.

• Reynaers Aluminium

• ALUTECH

• EFCO Corporation

• Kawneer Company Inc.

• TECHNAL

• HUECK System GmbH & Co.KG

• ETEM Group

• HansenGroup Limited

• Schüco International KG

• Qingdao Longxiang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Some of the key industry developments in Aluminum curtain wall market Include:

April 2020: Schuco International KG entered into a partnership with KUKA AG, a leading Provider of intelligent Automated Solutions for future production of facades, windows and doors. As part of deal two companies will combine their expertise. Schuco will be able to access KUKA’S Integrators.