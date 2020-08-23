College Admissions Counseling: Conquering The College Admissions Process

The importance of hitting the ground running as of your onset of one’s senior year: Finalize your list of colleges/universities.

As we strategy the starting of a new school year for all the seniors in America, we have to commend you on your results to this point but there is a great deal of work to be completed in the senior to insure your good results in life. To make an incredible foundation for any great life demands good deal of education, commitment and self-discipline to attain accomplishment and happiness. When you assume that you’re going to attain accomplishment and happiness in life without having education beyond higher school, you are a fool. Get far more facts about college admission counseling

It’s very important that you simply enter the senior year with one aim in mind, which is to finish the senior year well using the intention of pursuing additional education in whatever field of your interest. The very first semester of one’s senior is packed with items which you must get completed, so do not sit back and cruise doing nothing simply because what you do inside the subsequent four years will decide what sort of life that you’re going to live.

I propose that you just go to your guidance office and see your counselor as soon because the schedule hustle a bustle is more than to have some directions and guidance within your pursuit of one’s education beyond high school. At this point of the year, you might want to narrow your list of colleges/universities that you program to apply to with all the support of one’s guidance counselor and parents.

Deciding of whether or not to apply Early Action or Early Decision: Conquering the college application process

That is mostly a matter of personal choice but you may apply to as numerous Early Action schools that you just choose to hear from just before the second semester. Early Selection, alternatively, you’ll be able to only be accepted to one school and the mutual choice in between you as well as the institution is legally binding. You have to get guidance out of your guidance counselor on Early Decision just before you start the application process.

It’s nice to hear which you happen to be accepted early with all the Early Action schools and you can evaluate your financial aid packages prior to you determine exactly where you might pursue your college education. With Early Selection, you don’t have that option of comparing financial aid packages. Keep in mind that each of those application pools are going to be sturdy with steep competition.

Points that need to be done at this point of your process: Get recommendations, finish the college essay and take the SAT I and SAT II

As you return to higher school in the fall, as soon as the dust has settle, you must get to your guidance office to talk about together with your guidance counselor what topic test you’ll want to take as well as sign as much as take the initial SAT I inside the fall of the senior year, which is in October and take your SAT II (subject test) in November. Only a compact group of private schools require the subject tests. It is best to get together together with your English teacher as quickly as you possibly can to put the final touches in your college essay. Your essay is really a very important piece in your college application package.

You need to have currently requested a recommendation to become written for you from two teachers just before you left for your summer trip in the end of the junior year. This is a excellent time for you to follow op with these teachers. Most guidance counselors will automatically create you a recommendation however it would not hurt to ask your guidance counselor/adviser to write you a recommendation anyways.

It’s your duty to make certain that every little thing is carried out within a timely fashion simply because in the event you miss a deadline that could jeopardize your admissions to a specific school.