Human Growth Foundation Launches Online Series on Rare Bone Disorders

The Human Growth Foundation’s (HGF) Endocrine Lecture Series on rare bone disorders launches this September 2020.

The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) announces the launch of the HGF Endocrine Lecture Series: Bone on September 16, 2020, through December 2020. The series is a set of six, one-hour live webinars on rare bone disorders presented by international bone experts and will educate attendees on specific rare bone disorders, their underlying mechanisms, their clinical manifestations, and the latest in treatment approaches.

The overall progress in both diagnosing and managing rare bone disorders has grown exponentially over the past decade. This world-class virtual platform is for professional medical development.

Series presenters include:

1) Dr. Leanne Ward (University of Ottawa/Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario): “Bone Fragility and Morbidity in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Current Diagnosis and Treatment Strategies”

2) Dr. Karen Winer (NIH/NICHD): “Treatment Challenges in Hereditary Hypoparathyroidism”

3) Dr. Thomas Carpenter (Yale University): “X-Linked Hypophosphatemia – Clinical Considerations in a New Era”

4) Dr. Emily Germain-Lee (University of Connecticut/Connecticut Children’s): “Pseudohypoparathyroidism and Related Conditions”

5) Dr. Frank Rauch (McGill University/Shriners Hospitals for Children, Montreal): “Diagnosing and Treating Osteogenesis Imperfecta”

6) Dr. Frank Rutsch (University of Münster, Germany): “Generalized Arterial Calcification of Infancy”

For more information about the HGF Endocrine Lecture Series: Bone, visit hgfound.org/events.