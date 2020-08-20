Flower Decoration Ideas For Covid-19 Wedding Celebration

It is with flowers we express our sentiments, rejoice in the beauty of our feelings and join the celebration that is life.

Flowers are the joy of life and it is only logical that we make the best of this gift of nature to perfume our Covid-19 wedding decoration and have the day blossoming. Versatile, abundant and inherently mesmerizing, fresh florals are great for a green wedding and can be disposed off easily as well.

Here are some lockdown wedding ideas for fabulous flower décor that will infuse effervescence into your wedding venue and delight the celebrants.

Floral Wreaths For A Showstopper Display

Floral wreaths, in sober monochrome or eccentric motley of colours, are a huge hit! They can be arranged as part of the photo booth setup or in the stage decoration. For a boho feel, opt for artistically entwined branches and leaves.

The Traditional Charm Of Garlands

There is absolutely no denying the relevance of quintessential desi bridal blooms for flower decoration for Covid-19. Flowers such as roses, marigolds and jasmine are always available locally and in abundance. They are also versatile and come in an admirable variety. Floral festoons can be utilized for outlining mandaps, constructing the backdrop or the canopy, bordering pathways and corridors. Use them minimally or make a cascading veil out of these garlands for a traditional look that will win hearts.

Minimalist Leafy Backdrops

Pick out eye-catching leaves in unique shapes, textures and varying sizes that can be simply pinned to the background for a fresh and neat appearance. Another minimalist aesthetic option is to go for leafy vines, with or without flowers. Put them against a pristine white backdrop for a radiant day wedding display.

Floral Sculptures

Floral sculptures are a more recent addition to marriage decoration that can instantly up the glam quotient of the occasion. These are an indication of planning, effort and skilful artwork. Fancy showpieces can be created to be put up as the focal point of the décor. A popular choice is shaping florals into peacocks and swans that can then be used to grace the entrance or perched atop the mandap stage with the feathers falling downwards. Nothing quite like these birds decked in blossoms to steal the show!

Mystical Woodland

Think bamboo sticks, chopped logs of wood and an overall vintage feel. This involves muting the colour palette of your floral fest and matching fresh florals with other trinkets like mason jars, jute, crystal adornments, candles, fairy lights, etc. Create a woodland themed setup that looks like a scene straight out of a fairy tale. Ideal for an intimate Garden wedding, this kind of décor has a very bohemian, DIY-ish feel to it.

A Tropical Tease

Use some exotic, riveting flora in vibrant colours against lighter bases for a tropical themed décor. The key is to create a balance with the amount of blooms and other botanical components like ferns, leaves, moss and branches. This is where you can go absolutely wild with your imagination and incorporate the most unconventional natural elements in the covid-19 wedding decoration. Capitalize on the stunning variety of options available, mix and match. You can even add fruits and pine cones to the embellishments.

