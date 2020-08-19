Vibhuti’s millionaire dream turns into a nightmare for Tiwari!

Modern Colony has been a witness to constant nok-jhok between &TV’s Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) on smallest of the things. However, they share mutual affection towards each other’s wife, but not with each other. In a shocking turn of events, Vibhuti will be compelled to take up a job at Tiwari’s shop “Kachche Banyan Ka Khokha”. At first, Tiwari will disagree to this but soon will reconsider for his love for Anita Bhabi (Saumya Tandon). However, he will mercilessly remove his angst against Vibhuti, resulting in Vibhuti eventually quitting the job and devise a mega plan to become a millionaire! What exactly is his plan, and will how he will get back to Tiwari?

Throwing light on his grand millionaire plan, Aasif Sheikh, who portrays the role of Vibhuti shares, “Audiences are going to love this episode. Everyone at some point has worked under difficult bosses who have mistreated them. And so was the case with Vibhuti when he tried working with Tiwari Ji in his shop Kachche Banyan Ka Khokha. Vibhuti devises a plan to get back to Tiwari. In doing so, Vibhuti will end up becoming a millionaire, much to Tiwari’s surprise. He is curious and greedy and now wants to get onto Vibhuti’s good side. And that is something that will form the main crux of the story, that will surely leave the audience in splits.”

Don’t miss this hilarious and fun banter between Vibhuti and Tiwari in the forthcoming episode of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm only on &TV!