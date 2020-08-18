State-of-the-Art Asset Management Software from Talygen

Tracking and managing assets for all kinds and sizes of business organizations made easy with Talygen’s Asset Management Software. Not only the software manages assets for better productivity but also offers data backup and security for all tangible, and non-tangible assets.

The software allows you to manage the complete life cycle of an asset in your organization, right from the purchase process to the disposing of that asset. Talygen’s state-of-the-art Asset Management Software empowers a business organization to save time, money, and resources managing all of its assets.

The software allows users to deploy, operate, maintain, upgrade, and dispose-off assets and items in a cost-effective manner. Also, the intuitive asset management software maintains secured cloud backups with complete details of each and every asset of your organization, be it a laptop, mobile, books, furniture, and so forth.

Intuitive and Powerful Asset Management Software with Top-Notch Tracking Features

Simple-to-use, yet a comprehensive solution for all sizes and kinds of organizations

● 24×7 Access with RFID Item Tracking

● Parent/Child Hierarchical System

● Request New Items with Item Requisition

● Efficiently keep a record of items with Barcodes

● Manage the Entire Life Cycle of an Item

● View Detailed Reports of all Items

● Effortlessly Manage Item Rotation Cycle

● GPS Tracking for Items to Improve Individual Supervision

● Real-time Depreciation Value

● Better Inventory Balance with Self-Checkout

● Scan Items Beyond Time and Location Barriers

Sign up now for a Free Demo of Talygen’s Asset Management Software today!

About Talygen

Since 2009, Talygen gained a foothold in the market by providing an industry-leading SaaS platform to businesses in order to help them automate and regulate remote work. The all-in-one Talygen, cloud-based solution empowers all-sized organizations and brings them the comfort of managing the entire business efficiently. This fully-featured web-based application is available in 15 languages worldwide to assist clients and users customize and systemize workflows on the go.

Talygen’s Intuitive Asset Management Software offers a set of future-proof and powerful item tracking functionalities, which includes RFID Item Tracking, Item Barcodes, Life Cycle Management, GPS Tracking, and Mobile Scanning. Also, the software offers alerts, audits, and validation capabilities, which ensures zero inventory error.

Talygen’s Asset Management Software not only offers seamless and accurate asset management functionalities but actually makes the complete life cycle management of every asset an effortless task, which allows organizations to focus more on their core deliverables and ROI.

Try Talygen’s Intuitive Asset Management Software for Free to know more!