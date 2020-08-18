Business Benefits Group Announces Northern VA’s First Podcast for Business Leaders

Business Benefits Group, a benefits consulting firm, has recently announced the release of a podcast for business leaders in Northern Virginia. The podcast, entitled “The NoVA Business Podcast,” is set to launch by Business Benefits Group (BBG) in July 2020. The NoVA Business Podcast will be the first podcast for business leaders in Northern Virginia and will highlight the successes and challenges of growing an organization.

The NoVA Business Podcast will be hosted by Jessica Du Bois and Derek Winn, both Employee Benefits Advisers at BBG. Each week, the podcast will feature interviews with entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives, highlighting the challenges and successes that have gotten them to where they are today. First guests include C-Suite executives from Citizant (https://citizant.com/), Shelterhouse (https://www.shelterhouse.org/), IT Coalition (https://www.itcoalition.com/), and Inquisit (https://www.inquisitllc.com/). The podcast will provide information for several industries in Northern Virginia, from government contractors and IT companies to nonprofits and hospitality management companies.

Derek and Jessica are two of BBG’s most accomplished employee benefits advisors, having won several prestigious awards from companies such as Employee Benefits Advisor and BenefitsPRO. According to Jessica, the Northern Virginia community is “hungry for connection and inspiration and we believe our podcast can accomplish this.” Derek Winn adds that the stories covered in the podcast are “intended to captivate and inspire the leaders who continue to shape the landscape of Northern Virginia.” Learn more about the upcoming podcast by visiting thenovabusinesspodcast.com or subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Speak to Jessica, Derek, or any of the other benefits consultants at Business Benefits Group for more information about employee benefits or to receive a consultation for your company. BBG offers a variety of benefits for organizations in Northern Virginia such as health insurance packages, self-funded plans, open enrollment communications, and employee wellness programs, among other options. The employee benefits firm can be contacted online at https://www.bbgbroker.com/ or toll-free by phone at (844) 201-3612. The firm is headquartered at 4069 Chain Bridge Road, Top Floor, Fairfax, VA 22030.

