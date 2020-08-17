Mark Spain Real Estate Makes Fifth Appearance on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Firms

Inc. magazine has ranked Mark Spain Real Estate No. 2714 on its 39th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the important independent small business segment of the U.S. economy.

Companies such as Microsoft, Zillow, LinkedIn, Yelp and other firms which are now considered household names, first gained national exposure by being Inc. 5000 honorees.

Mark Spain Real Estate, on the Inc. 5000 a fifth straight year, placed solidly on the list, in the No. 2,714 spot. The Atlanta-based firm achieved a three-year growth rate of 149.22 percent. In 2019, it exceeded the $1 billion annual gross sales mark for the first time in company history. Mark Spain Real Estate was also recently honored as the No. 1 sales team in America for a third consecutive time on The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals, a national ranking based on annual gross sales production compiled by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal.

With 4,200 transactions in 2019 and total gross sales of $1.050 billion, Mark Spain Real Estate increased sales by more than $300 million in a single year. The firm averaged more than 81 home closings a week in 2019.

According to past reporting by Inc., only 12 percent of all U.S. companies achieve a one-year revenue growth of 25 percent or more. Of the 5000 companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list, the average three-year growth rate was over 500 percent and, together, the firms had a combined annual revenue of $209 billion for 2019.

“We are extremely grateful to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Nobody succeeds alone, and we are thankful our team is continually growing and improving to serve more families in our communities,” stated Chairman and CEO Mark Spain.

Spain explained he built the company based on the premise of putting people first. Customer service is paramount, including rapid call backs, weekly contact and going the extra mile whenever necessary. Agents receive extensive training, both when they join Mark Spain Real Estate and ongoing. The company seeks agents who are eager to serve clients at the highest level and extend job offers on average to one in 10 agents who apply to the firm, after a multi-part vetting process.

The company’s philosophy is to make the home buying or selling process as easy as possible for clients and to manage every step of the sale with excellence and dedication. To provide clients a fast and easy way to sell their home, Mark Spain Real Estate introduced its Guaranteed Offer program for home sellers a few years ago. Sellers receive an all-cash offer on their home that allows them to close in as little as 21 days. The Guaranteed Offer program is the hassle and stress-free way to sell a home.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. So a triple figure increase, like the 149.22 percent three-year sales growth achieved by Mark Spain Real Estate, especially in the competitive residential real estate market, is a significant accomplishment.

Mark Spain Real Estate was one of only 192 real estate-related firms in America to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list (and dozens of these were actually property management, investment, commercial realty or multi-family/apartment rental firms, not residential real estate companies).

The firm began expansion outside Georgia in 2018. Mark Spain Real Estate has opened offices in Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville. It will be opening a sixth metro Atlanta location before summer’s end.