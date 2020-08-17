Justinas Stanislovaitis presents a new song “I’m Still Believing” in Lithuanian language from the upcoming album “Condo Stories”

After a phenomenally successful festive period, instantly sold out concerts, the band and Justinas Stanislovaitis created music for Tadas Žvirinskis’ poems and presenting the song “I Will Still Believe”.

“The birth story of the song” I’m Still Believing ” (In Lithuanian language: Aš Dar Tikėsiu) is quite ironic,” says Justin. “Once my colleague Ieva Stankutė saw on Facebook that the poet Tadas Žvirinskis announced that he was looking for someone who could turn his poems into a song. And told me to write to Him. I did. Turns out it was just a reflection in the form of laughter, but still, every laugh is apparently has a part of laughter and the rest of it is true. So step by step, the song was born. This sonnet by Tadas Žvirinskis just resonated with my overall state at the time and the music was born very quickly, everything just came together. As if this was so destined. In my opinion, these are the queues – in which life fits, ”says Justinas Stanislovaitis.

2019 was a year of breakthrough, although in an emotional sense, it was a very difficult period, ”says the singer songwriter Justinas Stanislovaitis. Justinas and the band performed at an international music conference in Spain, an international company, an electronics giant, Samsung invited to play in one of the 5 Samsung Showcase stores in Frankfurt, concerts in Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic and of course Lithuania, a contract with a German publishing company, new, successful project with violinist Agne Doveikaitė. Also, the works of the album “Condo Stories” are at the finish line.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvPM7cCs5tE