MORBiZ Releases New Tips for Auto Repair Shop Marketing

MORBiZ has released a new blog featuring creative marketing ideas for auto repair shops. These tips are valuable to auto shop owners who are looking for ways to improve their community relationships to attract new and returning customers.

Use an Auto Repair Shop Customer Referral Program

A referral program will reward existing customers for referring friends and family to your auto repair shop. Most consumers will trust a personal referral more than any other form of marketing or advertising, so this type of program is a must. One of the most effective forms of referral programs include using an app that offers customers their own referral code for easy tracking.

Build a Positive Review Base

There is a 90 percent chance that a consumer searching for any product or service will check online reviews to sway their purchase decision. Building a positive online review base for your auto shop will certainly help in your efforts to attract new customers. While asking for reviews may be uncomfortable, there are exciting new programs that help gain positive video reviews with just a click.

Custom Mobile App for Auto Shops

One of the most effective auto repair marketing tools sweeping the industry is the use of custom mobile auto repair shop apps. A unique app for your business can provide a plethora of features that will allow you to maintain excellent relationships with your clients, all while boosting your bottom line. The best part, an app can host the above ideas, and many more, all in one place.

