Family Foot and Leg Center, P.A. Welcomes Kaitlyn L. Ward, DPM, AACFAS, Certified ABPM

Naples, Florida – Family Foot and Leg Center, P.A. is pleased to announce that Dr. Kaitlyn L. Ward is joining the practice and will start seeing patients at Family Foot and Leg Center, Downtown Campus, 730 Goodlette Road, suite 102 beginning 24th of August 2020.

Dr. Ward received her Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery from Des Moines University and Health Sciences Center- Des Moines, IA.

Dr. Kevin Lam, FFLC Clinical Director and Fellowship Director of FFLC Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgical Fellowship, says “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ward to our growing team of top doctors in SWFL. She complements our reconstructive surgery excellence with her additional fellowship in: Complex Deformity Correction, Micro Neurovascular Repair/Reconstruction, Orthoplastic Techniques for Limb Salvage, and Implantation of Peripheral Nerve Stimulators for Chronic Pain. I know she will add quality and value to our patients.”

Patients with neuropathy and nerve pain will now have another option. Dr. Ward specialized in peripheral nerve surgery and peripheral nerve stimulator placements. This is different from the spinal cord stimulators — for the problem is below the knee, why place a device in your spine when the problem is with the nerves below the knee? Some patients who cannot tolerate gabapentin or similar medications now have an alternative option to live pain-free.

Difficult wounds? FFLC not only has advanced skin grafts and substitutes, but with Dr. Ward’s expertise in microsurgery, we can further help salvage limbs and save lives.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kaitlyn L. Ward, please contact (239) 430-3668 or visit NaplesPodiatrist.com

Family Foot & Leg Center, P.A. has various locations in SWFL – Naples, North Naples, SouthEast Naples, Port Charlotte, Estero, and Fort Myers, equipped with the latest facilities and using tried and tested treatment protocols to get you back on your feet fast. Same day or next day appointments available, call (239) 430-3668 option 2 at voice prompt. Or use the convenience of our website 24 hour/ 7 days a week www.naplespodiatrist.com/offices/

