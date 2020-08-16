Fairfax Immigration Law Firm Releases K1 Visa Requirements For 2020

Vienna, Virginia (webnewswire) August 16, 2020 – Johnson & Masumi, a Fairfax immigration law firm, recently released a guide detailing the K1 visa requirements for 2020. Staying up to date on the latest requirements can help ensure that your application is accurate and increase the likelihood that it will be accepted.

The K1 visa is issued to the foreign-born fiance or fiancee of a United States citizen. The visa allows them to enter the U.S. to get married, after which point they can apply for a marriage-based green card and remain in the U.S. as a permanent resident. Requirements for the K1 can change from year to year, and it’s important to track these updates, as an incorrectly-filed application can damage your chances of approval and require you to wait before applying again, delaying your fiance(e)’s arrival to the U.S.

To file a K1 visa, the petitioner must be a United States citizen who is legally free to marry and intends to get married within 90 days. They and their fiance must have met in person within the last two years, and the petitioner must meet minimum income requirements. Fiance(e)s entering the U.S. must also be legally free to marry, and the marriage must be shown to be genuine and not undertaken solely for immigration purposes. To prove this, both partners will be asked to undergo an interview about their relationship and provide supporting evidence, such as emails, letters, and photos documenting their relationship. No changes to this process have been announced for 2020.

For more information about K1 visa requirements for 2020, contact Johnson & Masumi.

