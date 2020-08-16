CDE Asia Announces Participation at DIECE 2020

CDE Asia has announced its participation as the Technology Sponsor at DIECE 2020 – Digital Exhibition for Construction Equipment, organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). DIECE will be held from 18 August – 9 November 2020.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road, Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India has consented to Launch DIECE and address the attendees.

CDE Asia is committed to bring smart, eco-friendly and sustainable solutions to the construction. “Our attendance at DIECE as Technology Sponsor underscores our dedication to helping industries to reshape their strategies and best practices to adapt to the dramatically-changing business environment,” said Manish Bhartia, MD of CDE Asia.

With some of the most innovative products in the market and an enviable global reputation, CDE Asia is at forefront to revolutionize the wet processing industry once more with the latest wet processing solution – “Combo Multi”.

Combo Multi offers a solution that would produce superior quality manufactured sand and clean washed aggregates from a mixed feed grade using a single machine. This smart machine is equipped with IoT sensors, that enable users contact-free remote monitoring capability during these Covid times. It combines feeding, grading, washing, water recycling and stockpiling onto one compact chassis with an impressive capacity range of 100-200tph. Like all our other models, it is an eco-friendly machine that recycles upto 95% water and is extremely energy efficient.

“We’ll be presenting a number of exciting innovations along with Combo Multi that target the changing needs of our industry,” said Manish Bhartia, MD of CDE Asia. “We are completely focused on providing tailored solutions for our customers to help them achieve their business goals, improve their returns, and reduce costs. Our customer first approach is the real driver behind our development efforts, and we’re very excited about this opportunity we have to showcase our new solutions.”

“Not only are our products technologically superior, they offer an unbelievable ROI to our customers. We have tied up with leading financial institutions to create some excellent finance plans which will payback the entire cost of the equipment within the first few months of commissioning itself. ” added Manish Madhogaria, CFO, CDE Asia.

ABOUT DIECE – Digital exhibition for construction equipment

Adopting digital solutions has been one of the key strategies adopted by the industries across the globe in this challenging environment. In order to enable industry digitally, CII is launching a virtual exhibition platform to address your business continuity needs. This platform will be an enabler to showcase wide range of products and services and to enhance exposure to a larger audience

About CII- Confederation of Indian Industry

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes. For 125 years, CII has been working on shaping India’s development journey and, this year, more than ever before, it will continue to proactively transform Indian industry’s engagement in national development.

About CDE Asia

Founded in 2006, CDE Asia is one of the leading manufacturers of wet-processing equipment serving a constellation of 24 countries in the Indian subcontinent & South-East Asia. We are part of the CDE group, having its global headquarters in Northern Ireland. It is the world’s largest campus dedicated to the wet processing of materials. We provide best-in-class breakthrough solutions for the growing shortages of natural sand, recovering value from low-grade minerals through beneficiation and solving the age-old industry problem of C&D waste disposal by offering novel recycling techniques to recover useful construction materials.

====================================

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address : Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url : https://cdeasia.com/

Email : info@cdeasia.com