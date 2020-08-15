Paintballer Launches New Website

The USA, August 15, 2010- Paintballer is excited to announce the launch of its new website to give consumers the best look at products, guides, how-to’s, and more. Their new website is aimed at helping new and seasoned paintballers understand the sport, read about game-enhancing products, and much more.

Paintball has grown to be one of the most popular pastimes for adults and children in the United States. However, getting started with the hobby can be overwhelming and somewhat confusing. Though, for those looking to dive in or improve their gameplay, need only look to Paintballer.

For those looking for in-depth guides for getting started with paintball, Paintballer’s guides contain a wealth of knowledge. From articles like how to get started and rules of the sport, consumers and paintball-enthusiasts can improve their game or feel confident the first time they hit the field.

Sometimes the most difficult part of getting in the game is finding the paintball or airsoft location. In addition to informative guides, the site provides an easy to navigate location directory. The directory features over 660 places to play paintball across North America. On the website, individuals can filter the results searching by state, then selecting locations offering paintball games, competitions, and training.

Gear can often be the make it or break-it for players. Those that are struggling to find the best equipment, including guns, rifles, markers, and more, will find it on Paintballers. With these guides, paintballers can improve their game, become competitive, or find an economical way to start the sport.

Founder of Paintballers, David McBryan had this to say about how he selected items to include in the guides, “For most equipment, like paintball markers above, I’ve tried to pick the best item for different situations, like best for woodsball, best for speedball, or best bang for your buck. That way, you can zero in on the best gun (or whatever) for your situation.”

ABOUT PAINTBALLER

Paintballer was started by David McBryan in early 2020. It began as a project due to his son becoming interested in the sport and the coronavirus pandemic, leaving him with ample time on his hands. Because his son was just starting out with the game, Mr. McBryan felt incorporating how-to guides for beginners was an excellent place to start.

With over 20 years of experience with the paintball sport, Paintballers are one of the top resources on the internet for how-to’s, paintball and airsoft location directories, and buying guides.

For more information on Paintballer, visit their website https://paintballer.co/. For questions or comments, contact David McBryan at (512) 337-6137 or by email, david@paintballer.co.