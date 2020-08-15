New City Insurance Unveils New Website Design

San Diego, California (webnewswire) August 14, 2020 – New City Insurance, a San Diego HR consulting firm, has recently released a new website design that features a more modernized design as well as an updated user experience and a more logical organization of the most important information regarding their HR & payroll integration, employee benefits and insurance services. The new website was designed to help potential clients get a better idea of the high level of employee-centric and transformative services that New City offers clients.

New City Insurance’s new website features a variety of new updates that helps better describe who they are as a company and what sets their services apart. The new website features an updated homepage that comes along with new mission statements and an overview of how they can help businesses get an edge over the competition. Overall, the new site features a modernized design and comes with a more condensed and thoughtful organization so that potential clients can easily learn about what makes City Insurance’s services able to improve any businesses competitive edge.

New City Insurance offers insurance services that are targeted at big businesses who want to ensure a competitive and happy workplace. On their new website, they discuss how they believe that happy employees make successful companies. Through services that combine benchmarking as well as specialized and targeted insurance plans, New City Insurance is able to provide unique, proven employee benefit strategies that increase employee attraction & retention while boosting worker productivity and wellbeing. Their team is driven to help position all clients as industry leaders while ensuring high-caliber benefits packages at the right cost.

With the launch of this new website, New City Insurance is excited to demonstrate their high-level of insurance and benchmarking services that can improve the competitive edge of your business by improving employee retention and motivation. They believe this new site better represents the level of professionalism and dedication they put into each and every client. For more information on their insurance services, contact New City Insurance today at 888-210-2759 or visit their website at https://www.newcityinsurance.com. Their office is located at 350 10th Street, Suite 1000, San Diego, CA 92101.

