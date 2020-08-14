Virtualization Security Market Overview of Vital Industry Drivers

The global virtualization security market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing adoption of virtual applications across SMEs and large enterprises. Driven by multiple factors, such as flexibility, cost-saving, and availability, an increasing number of companies are transferring their data to the cloud (though this is also exposing these companies to various risks associated with virtualization).

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124607544

Major vendors that offer virtualization security across the globe are Trend Micro (Japan), VMware (US), Juniper Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Sophos (UK), Cisco (US), IBM (US), Centrify (US), HyTrust (US), Check Point (Israel), Tripwire (US), HPE (US), Dell EMC (US), Intel (US), CA Technologies (US), Symantec (US), StrataCloud (US), ESET (Slovakia), McAfee (US), and Huawei (China). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to enhance their presence in the global virtualization security market. Partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches have been the most widely adopted strategies by major players from 2017 to 2019, which has helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Trend Micro was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is one of the leaders in cybersecurity and helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. In the increasingly connected world, Trend Micro’s innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security to data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. In the virtualization security market, the company offers the Trend Micro Deep Security Smart Check solution. The solution protects continuous automation and integration across evolving hybrid cloud and virtualization environments. It also provides modern threat defense techniques to give users exceptional protection that scans virtualization images in the software-defined pipeline. The company majorly focuses on organic growth strategies, such as new product launches, product up-gradation, and business expansions, to enhance its solutions and expand its global presence. For instance, in July 2019, Trend Micro announced the availability of its leading cloud solution, Deep Security-as-a-Service, on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This launch was possible due to the company’s strong partnership networks, and Microsoft Azure being a top global security partner of Trend Micro.

CA Technologies is one of the providers of virtualization security solutions and services. The company is diversified in the areas of agile development, API management, application performance management, DevOps, enterprise mobility management, infrastructure management, mainframe, network management, PPM management, security as a service, service assurance, service management, and virtualization. Since 2018, CA Technologies has been a part of Broadcom company. CA Privileged Identity Manager for Virtual Environments brings privileged identity management and security automation to virtual environments, from the infrastructure to the virtual machines, helping organizations control privileged user actions, reduce risk, enable compliance, and facilitate the use of virtualization for business-critical applications. It delivers key capabilities to manage shared privileged user passwords, harden the hypervisor, and monitor privileged user activity.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/virtualization-security-market-124607544.html