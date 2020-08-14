Sony SAB launches Funhit Me Jaari, a new short format sketch comedy Hosted by Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek

Sony SAB is back with a yet another rib-tickling shot-format sketch comedy ‘Funhit Me Jaari’. Led by Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek, the show will leave the viewers in splits as the two present a funny parody on various topics from across the globe. The 2-3 minute long gags will air top of every hour on Saturday and Sunday, starting 22nd August only on Sony SAB.

The cast of Funhit Me Jaari also includes Jasmin Bhasin, Mubeen Saudagar, Sonu Pathak and Jyoti Sharma along with Krushna and Bharti who will entertain the audience through 5 brand new gags every weekend, which will fall under the following broad categories:

Adventures of Rajmata – Witness the chronicles of a crazy former royal family

CHI.I.D – Kuch toh Gadbad Hai. We shall find out soon!

Control Bhai Control – Witness Uday Bhai and Majnu’s attempts to get their sister Sanjana married in unique, quirky and desi style humour

Golu Hazir Ho – An originally created scenario between a school principal and his extremely notorious and outspoken student Golu

Donning various amusing roles, Bharti and Krushna, along with the entire cast, will take the viewers on a laughter spree with relatable and topical content as they present their take on it, in their own comical way.

Bharti Singh said, “I love making people laugh and with Funhit Me Jaari, we are going to give our audience endless reasons to laugh. It feels great to be associated with Sony SAB for this show as the channel is known to be the real family entertainer. The shows on Sony SAB never fail to bring the element of happiness for the viewers and with Funhit Me Jaari, we aim to do the same. I am sure the viewers are going to enjoy what we have in store for them.”

Krushna Abhishek said, “Sony SAB is that channel which everyone in the family can watch together, be it a kid or an elderly person. Funhit Me Jaari is joining the existing line-up of some the most amazing shows on the channel. With this sketch comedy, we will leave our audience laughing their hearts out as we bring some very hilarious and topical gags for them. Their weekends are going to be full of entertainment with Funhit Me Jaari.”

Catch the brand new short format sketch comedy Funhit Me Jaari, Saturday and Sunday only on Sony SAB