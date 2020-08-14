Saina Nehwal and Mithali Raj join hands at EKAM World Peace Festival to end domestic violence & respect towards women

Ekam World Peace Festival on Thursday (August 13) organised online peace meditation for ending domestic violence and nurturing love and respect towards women.

The mystic-philosophers, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji created the Ekam World Peace Festival to awaken to peace in consciousness. They see peace within an individual is the foundation for a peaceful family, a peaceful world, and peaceful earth.

Each day of the 7-day peace festival, several hundreds of thousands of families, organizations, millions of individuals join online intending to become whole and create peaceful families and societies.

On the fifth day of the festival, Preethaji led participants to end domestic violence against children and women and to awaken them to love.

Preethaji says, “Women have mystic energy in them. Women share a mystic relationship with all life. Nature is tied to their wellbeing; prosperity and abundance are tied to their wellbeing; the harmony within a family is tied to their wellbeing. The relationship we share with the woman of our house determines the wellbeing and the prosperity as well as our nations.”

Perpetrating violence against them leads to unhappiness in the world and frugality of every resource.

Preethaji led millions of volunteers through wisdom and meditation to cause a shift in our relationship with women and to awaken to love and respect for them.

On this occasion, Mithali Raj, the captain of Indian Women’s Cricket Team joined the morning session and Saina Nehwal, Olympic-medallist joined the meditation session in the evening.

These two leading ladies of Indian sports joined the Ekam World Peace Festival and came together with an aim to revolutionise family consciousness.

Both Mithali Raj as well as Saina Nehwal hailed Ekam for its noble cause and congratulated Shri Krishnaji and Shri Preethaji for creating awareness towards women empowerment. Both legendary female sportspersons stated that it’s high time the society treats women with respect and equality; and that the evil of domestic violence stops.

Speaking on the pious ocassion Olympic Medallist Sania Nehwal said, ” It gives me an immense pleasure to motivate sportswomen in India. I am happy to see women taking different sports and winning medals for India. If I can do it than anyone can do it too. You need dedication, honesty, discpline, passion and self belief to achieve what you want in your life. “