Reimagining the Great Indian Weddings Post COVID-19.

August 2020, Nairobi, Kenya: Event House Limited is a leading event management company in Nairobi that specialises in creating, conceptualising, and executing memorable events for private and corporate clientele across East Africa. And here they are reimagining the Indian Weddings post COVID-19.

Just a few months ago, no one imagined Indian weddings could ever be small and intimate. But it looks like “Honey, who shrunk my wedding?” will be the new chant post-pandemic. That need not be bad for couples, wedding planners, and destinations.

Weddings across India have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some couples chose to swap their big fat weddings into small intimate affairs. So, could that be the new normal? The answer is yes.

From simple two-day affair to elaborated week-long festivities, the big, fat Indian wedding has come a long way. People want to make their special day memorable and do not want to leave any stone unturned to get picture-perfect décor, lightings, and themes for their weddings. But the sudden and unforeseen Pandemic situation has completely changed the wedding scenario for people where they willingly or not willingly has to make it a subtle and more intimate affair of small number of people.

No one would have ever imagined that they have to perform the rituals under social distancing and with the utmost closed one. No one imagined that they cannot invite their extended family and friends to the affair. No one imagined many more things. But looking at the brighter side now the Indian destination weddings would be a more personal affair and will only be with the close ones.

It also reduces a lot of unnecessary hassles and expenses of big fat Indian weddings and the people can be more relax and enjoy the rituals with the loved ones. Post COVID- 19, it has taken a big toll on the wedding planning business, however, it can be compensated by planning the smaller events more whole heartedly. It doesn’t mean that people have to compromise on the décor and arrangements. Bride and Groom can still have the best wedding arrangements and decors for their weddings but this time with more close circle.

Weddings will be smaller, more intimate, emphasizing strict hygiene standards as well as ensure contactless services. People who are planning to celebrate their weddings during the later half of the year will have to consider altering their wedding plans to limit risks and ensure safety. And Kenya is comparatively at lesser risk than the other parts of the world.

To compensate on the missing aura, Event House Limitedwill design the Indian weddings taking place in Kenya post COVID-19 into a gorgeous affair. Locals as well as Indians from different parts of the world who will plan their destination weddings amidst the beautiful venues in Nairobi, Kenya, Event House Limitedwill offers them the best services. And in the COVID-19 situation, they are taking every possible step, keeping in mind all the guidelines of the government and following the social distancing norms , they are planning the best of the marriages for people.

Event House Limitedcrafts weddings with their stunning themes and concept-based receptions. Their forte is in creating magical weddings. With about ten years of experience, Event House Limited will transform your dream wedding into a reality. Event House Limited helps their clients in finding the best theme and bringing together the right people from caterers to decor, lighting and DJ, photographer to florists, centred around your theme, so you can relax and be a guest at your wedding.

So, if you are looking for a wedding beyond imagination in Kenya post COVID-19, then Event House Limited gives you all the reasons to approach them for a memorable experience. Visit their website https://eventhousekenya.com or call them on (+254) 733 440 035 today.

About the Company: Event House Limited is an Event Management Company based in Kenya, and we specialise in conceptualising, creating, and executing luxury events for corporate and private clientele. As one of Kenya’s leading luxury event planners, they have mastered the art of curating customised events to each client’s needs. So, be it a private party like weddings, birthdays, baby showers, etc. or any corporate event like product launches, gala dinners, award functions, etc. they ensure to do it with the utmost finesse.