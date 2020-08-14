&pictures celebrates the courage of real heroes with the Hindi Television Premiere of Hotel Mumbai on 16th August

‘Apna paraya hum na dekhein, Kabhi bhi apna gham na dekhein, Dusro ke dard mein khade rahte hai, humein bharat kahte hain’ this line beautifully captures the essence of the gripping true story of Hotel Mumbai. And, this Independence Day weekend, &pictures celebrates and salutes the bravery of ordinary people with extraordinary courage with the Hindi Television Premiere of Hotel Mumbai on 16th August. Based on true events, the visually breathtaking movie recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai and how the fearless staff risked their lives to protect their guests.

The 26/11 carnage shook Mumbai to its very core, but it was the undying spirit, courage and composure of the people under attack that helped Mumbai stand tall during this crisis. Bringing this must tell story of the brave hearts to life is director Anthony Maras along with the ensemble cast starring veteran actor Anupam Kher as the renowned chef Hemant Oberoi and Dev Patel as Arjun. Along with them the movie also features Armie Hammer, Sunil Nayyar, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs in pivotal roles. Witness the galvanizing story of the brave hearts who went above and beyond the call of duty to keep everyone safe in the Independence Day special this Sunday at 9 pm

Talking about the film, Anupam Kher said, “The events of 26/11 have left a scar that is still healing. Hotel Mumbai has given me an experience of a lifetime! I felt a roller coaster of emotions while shooting for it and by the end of it, the experience taught me the power of emotional endurance and to value humanity at all cost. Most of us have only known the attacks at surface level, with this film, we have tried to tell the undiluted tale of this horrific incident from a newer perspective. I salute the brave heroes amongst us who fought without any second thought and what better way to celebrate them than the Independence Day weekend. Catch the Hindi Television Premiere of Hotel Mumbai on &pictures on 16th August”

On November 26th, not a single soul knew that a calm beautiful Wednesday will turn into the darkest hours of Mumbai. With 12 unknowns entering the city with ammunitions, the whole nation came to a standstill after the horrifying attacks on Taj Hotel. Arjun leaving his home like any other day kissing goodbye to his family and others who thought it was just another normal day, did not know what was to come that day. Amidst the terror attack, over 500 guests and staff braved the crossfire, showcased formidable courage and worked together to save each other.

26/11, 1600 lives, 72 hours, Real heroes. Watch the courageous tale of the extraordinary heroes in the Hindi Television Premiere of Hotel Mumbai on Sunday, 16th August at 9pm.