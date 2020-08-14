iOS App Development – Top 5 Things to Always Remember

Here are 8 important principles that you must definitely keep in mind:

Criticality of the Developer

In order to harness the full benefits of an iOS app development service, you will have to ensure that your developer/s are extremely critical, especially during the initial planning stages. The advice/inputs from experienced developers can prove to be crucial for the remainder of the process, as well as your app in the long run. This is because, the success of your app depends largely on the execution of early efforts such as conceptualization, wireframing, storyboarding, interface design, prototyping; among many others.

User-Action Triggered Events

User action is the most basic element in the mobile application paradigm; the first step of any user’s journey through the application. When it comes to iOS app development, you must bear in mind that the platform is highly event-based/oriented. Events are basic activity units that are triggered by user actions; their implication being interaction that your users will have with the app. iOS app developers, therefore, give great importance to the ‘interactions aspect’ of app development.

Design, Patterns, and Problem-Solving

Design patterns are software presets that can be used by app developers to potentially sidestep certain recurring problems. These software aspects can be either of three types–structural, creational, behavioral–and are essential to the direction that the coding of the app takes in future.

Back to the Front

The UI design phase is always accompanied by software architecture planning, which involves testing the app for optimal functionality, as well as scalability. The developers create a functional model for your app using Foundation framework, Core Data framework, as well as APIs. This is essential for the functioning of the ‘controller’ layer of the app, which is developed using Objective C, Swift, and Cocoa Touch framework. When it comes to hiring iOS app development services, you must ensure that the back end of your code is stable enough to fully support the design and interaction elements (front).

App Development Continues Post-Deployment