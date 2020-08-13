Dr. Henry Oh Earns Top Educator Award in Health Science

Brentwood, TN-9/12/20, Extraordinary People Awards identify individuals that have achieved exceptional success in their professions and/or have made significant contributions to the community by empowering the lives of others. The honorees are chosen by the advisory team and from members comprised of distinguished authors, artists, entrepreneurs, ministers and community service leaders.

This year Dr. Henry Oh has been selected for the top educator award as U.S. Professor of the Year in Health Sciences.

Henry holds a doctorate degree in education with summa cum laude honors. In 2018, he received an honorary doctorate degree in humanities (honoris causa) from the International Institute of Leaders. He was also recognized as an Outstanding Achiever for Medicine and Allied Sciences in 2017 by the Asia Pacific Excellence Awards. One of his major awards was the 2013 Master Teacher of Honor presented by Kappa Delta Pi International Society in Education. Henry has been the recipient of six (6) national awards from the American Medical Technologists, including the 2014 Editor of the Year and 2019 Exceptional Merit Award. He is a Fellow of the Association of Clinical Scientists, a Fellow of the Human Biology Association, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology in U.K. He is a Registered Respiratory Therapist, Certified Medical Technologist, Chartered Biologist, and a Certified Clinical Trauma Specialist-Family.

Henry has helped many of his students, friends and other individuals in advancing their education and career. He has shared his knowledge and experience by serving as a speaker in local, regional and national seminars and conferences. He is currently the president of the Lambda Beta Society, which is the national honor society for respiratory therapists in the U.S. He is also the vice president of the Utah State Society of American Medical Technologists. He previously served as the president of New Mexico State Society of American Medical Technologists; and as the chairman (appointed by the state governor) of the NM Respiratory Care Board, which is the licensure board for respiratory care practitioners.

He currently serves as the Department Chair and Clinical Professor of Health Occupations at Idaho State University. It is noteworthy to mention that Henry is a self-trained pianist. He has participated in fund raising events and in national conventions by performing on the piano.

Extraordinary People Awards is one of the most prestigious International awards the organization bestows. It honors the recipient’s lifetime of achievements, humanitarian aid, volunteerism and contributions made in global communities.

