Mitsubishi Electric India Launches MELFA ASSISTA Series of Collaborative Robots

Mitsubishi Electric has launched a series of collaborative robots called MELFA ASSISTA in India. MELFA ASSISTA can work together with humans, keeping safety features such as collision detection a priority and complying strictly with the international safety and robotic standards ISO 10218-1 and ISO/TS15066.After a successful global launch, the collaborative robots are ready to serve the Indian market and take a lead in Indian manufacturing. Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation &Industrial Division, located in Pune, is excited to serve its customers with the advancements in productivity, faster automation, along with flexibility and safety.

RT VisualBox, an intuitive engineering software will also be introduced in new series for quick and easy system development. MELFA ASSISTA and RT VisualBox can be used by the customers to realize more efficient production, reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of Robotic Manufacturing Systems, and meet new needs for adequate distancing of workers at manufacturing sites. We are all set to present the advanced form of interactivity and collaboration at manufacturing sites, which will lead to driving the long-term market growth.

MELFA ASSISTA Series collaborative robot RT VisualBox robot engineering software

Key Features

1) Simplified application development using intuitive flow-chart programing

– The RT VisualBox programming tool developed by Mitsubishi Electric enables operating sequences to be created intuitively by linking block diagrams in a chain of events, including connection with other devices such as robot hands and cameras. Fast program-development and design time help to reduce system TCO.

2) Comes with fast Robot setup time via dedicated control panel

– Robot movements can be taught and recorded quickly via a dedicated control panel on the robot arm, doing away with separate teaching boxes* required for conventional industrial robots.

– The control panel features a simple design with a minimum number of buttons for simplicity, enabling even inexperienced users without expert knowledge of robots to set up the system with ease.

* Input and control devices for creating, recording and deploying movement programs

3) Easy monitoring of robot status via LED light

– A bright LED light that uses different colors to indicate the status of the robot is located conveniently on the robot arm for easy viewing, helping to lower TCO by eliminating the need for conventional monitoring devices.

Additional Features,

Certified peripheral devices such as electric grippers, cameras etc. can be connected easily using RT VisualBox. The lineup of certified companies and connectable devices will be expanded to enhance the applicability of the MELFA ASSISTA series.

Addressing the Launch, Mr. Hisahiro Nishimoto, Business Unit Head-Factory Automation & Industrial Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said,” We are proud to announce the launch of Collaborative Robots in India. Our Factory Automation & Industrial Division is ready to support the customers with advanced automation needs. We are looking at faster automation, higher productivity, flexibility, safety and reduced Total Cost of Ownership. We are excited to see the efficiency it will bring to the factory floors and will ease the operationswith common space sharing and work alongside employees to increase productivity.”

Compliance with International Standards & Contribution to Environment

MELFA ASSISTA complies with international standards such as the ISO 10218-1 general safety requirement for industrial robots and the ISO/TS 15066 technical specification for collaborative robots. Compliance with the functional safety standards of another leading international certification body is also planned for further reliability.Also, MELFA ASSISTA series robots can optionally use NSF H1 food-grade lubricant approved by the U.S. National Sanitation Foundation for the production of food & beverage products. The products announced in this release will contribute to the environment by helping to reduce energy consumption through optimized manufacturing.

Background

Industrial robots are being adopted for the manufacture of electronic, automotive, pharmaceutical, food &beverage, sanitary, etc. products. In addition, robots that enable human-robot collaboration are also expectedto attract growing attention in helping to meet new requirements for adequate distancing of workers inmanufacturing sites. In response, Mitsubishi Electric is now releasing its MELFA ASSISTA series ofcollaborative robots and accompanying RT VisualBox engineering software, which together will enablecomp_1anies to install and set up robotic systems fast, intuitively and relatively inexpensively, and respondflexibly to rapidly changing business environments and social needs.

Dedicated control Panel on robot arm enables robot Bright LED Light clearly indicates robot status

movements to be taught and recorded easily

About Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI):

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavours to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded a revenue of 4,462.5 billion yen (U.S.$ 40.9 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Mitsubishi Electric in India has grown to become a company offering a wide range of innovative and high-quality products for the Indian market. This includes products and solutions for Air Conditioners, Factory Automation and Industrial Systems, Semiconductor & Devices, Transportation Systems and Visual & Imaging. For more information visit: http://in.mitsubishielectric.com/en/index.page

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥109=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31,2020.